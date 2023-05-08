The visa lottery is a program administered by the US Department of State (DOS). With the aim of increasing the diversity of migrants in the North American country, it offers the opportunity to apply for a permanent residence visa or also known as a Green Card.

(Also read: Do you need a processor for your visa application at the US Embassy?).

Although the selection is done randomly, those selected must meet certain eligibility criteria. For example, be a citizen of a country with a low immigration rate to the United States, have 12 years of elementary and secondary education, and have at least two years of work experience in an eligible occupation.

These documents are not requested at the time of registration, but rather when the subject has been selected. The US government is very clear in pointing out that once the results are out, applicants do not receive any notification. Here we tell you the step by step to find out if you are one of the winners.

Every year, the visa lottery gives around 55,000 people the opportunity to obtain permanent residence. See also It became known about the "deliveries" of guns and body armor from China to Russia

How to check if you were a winner of the visa lottery?



The results of the 2024 visa lottery are available as of May 6. Learn how to check the status of your application.

(Keep reading: The cases in which you can request an emergency appointment for your US visa).

1. Go to https://dvprogram.state.gov/



2. Go to ‘Entrant Status Check’.

3. Once there, you will need to enter the 16-digit confirmation number between numbers and letters that was provided to you during registration.

4. Your name and year of birth are added to the list of data that will be requested.

5. Verify the authenticity by typing the characters that appear at the bottom of the screen.

6. When you have filled in all the fields indicated, click ‘Submit’. There the system will show you if you have been selected for the diversity visa.

Remember that being selected is one of the first steps to obtain a permanent residence visa, but not a guarantee. LAfter checking your status and confirming your eligibility, you will need to take a few more steps.

Steps to follow if you were selected in the visa lottery



If you were selected in the visa lottery, you will have the possibility to apply for an immigrant visa and, in this way, obtain permanent residence in the United States. To do so, you will have to follow the steps below.

(Of interest: US raises visa prices for tourists, students and temporary workers).

1. Log in to the Diversity/Immigrant Visa Portal (https://ceac.state.gov/IV/Login.aspx).

2. Complete the DS-260 form online and submit it. This will be your immigrant visa application.

3. The next step will be to wait for an email notifying you of an interview at the US embassy or consulate.

4. The same day of the interview, the person in charge will inform you if you are approved, or not, for an immigrant visa.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program is conducted annually. According to the US government page, the 2024 visa lottery began on October 5, 2022 and ended on November 8 of that same year.

Enrollment for the 2025 visa lottery is expected to take place between October and November of this year. Those interested should be aware of updates on the DOS page.

Government will propose to the United States to eliminate the visa requirement for Colombians

More news in EL TIEMPO

At least seven dead after being hit by a driver in Brownsville, Texas

Video: Gust of wind pushed a baby’s car into a transit avenue

The millionaire fines McDonald’s for employing more than 300 minors

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME