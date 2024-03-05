Due to the large influx of Mexican tourists who requested asylum in the country in recent years, the Government of Canada imposed the need to obtain a visa to travelers seeking to arrive to its territory, who They must complete the process onlineexcepting citizens who meet the requirement for exemption.

With the update of immigration policies in Canada, Mexican citizens who have a valid US non-immigrant visa or who have held a Canadian visa in the last ten years may apply for electronic travel authorization (eTA)with the condition of arrival by air.

This will allow Mexican citizens who meet the stipulated requirements to arrive in the country without having to obtain a new Canadian visa, although it will not modify the conditions for people seeking to obtain a work or study permit.

If you do not belong to the aforementioned group, To travel to Canada you must obtain a special visafor whose processing it is necessary have a valid Mexican passport and confirm a stay for a maximum of six months on Canadian soil.

Mexican citizens who are not eligible for the eTA will need to apply for a visitor visa.

On the official website of the Canadian government, they emphasize that to enter the country you must have no criminal or immigration-related convictions, convince an immigration officer that you have ties that will take you back to your country of origin, and have sufficient money for your stay.

For start the Canadian visa process, log in to the official government website and complete the online form by uploading your documents. Consider that The delay in the process takes up to forty days.so if you want to travel in the near future you should start the process as soon as possible.

Currently, the procedure costs 100 Canadian dollars, which amounts to 1,257.46 Mexican pesos, although you must also pay the biometric data collection fee, which costs 85 Canadian dollars, an estimated 1,069 Mexican pesos.

Record number of asylum applications in the last year

The decision of the Government of Canada arises from the enormous number of asylum applications by Mexican citizens that took place during 2023. According to the official website of the Canadian government, approximately 60% of the applications were rejected by the Board of Immigration and Refugees Canada, or withdrawn or abandoned by the applicant.

Along these lines, they pointed out that the country's asylum application rate has increased significantly since the visa requirement was lifted for the first time in 2016. For these reasons, as of last February 29, Mexican citizens traveling to Canada without a valid work or study permit will have to apply for a visitor visa or re-apply for a new eTA-if they are eligible.