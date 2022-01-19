The increased risk of re-infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus does not mean that everyone will get sick a second time. This opinion was shared by the virologist of the Gamaleya Center, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Anatoly Altshtein, in an interview with Lenta.ru, commenting on the data of the National Statistical Service of Britain.

“These data show that re-infection is higher with the omicron variant. But keep in mind that re-infection is not a frequent thing. Even if 16 times higher, it’s not that common. And this does not mean at all that everyone will be infected in a row, ”explained the expert.

Related materials:

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing the National Statistical Office of Britain, reported that the risk of re-infection with the COVID-19 omicron strain is 16 times higher than with the delta strain. Service spokesperson Sarah Crofts also said that those infected with omicron were much less likely to experience the loss of taste and smell that is common with infection with other strains of COVID-19.

On January 18, it became known that 60 percent of coronavirus cases in Russia are in the delta strain, 40 percent in omicron and others. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, omicron has been identified in 42 regions and already dominates in Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg.