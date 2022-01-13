New Year’s violence and harassment in Rome and Milan

Another rape. A 17-year-old raped a Rome the night of New Year’s. The accusation of three boys between the ages of 19 and 21 “seriously suspected”. 13 days into the new year, after the harassment of the “herd” to Milan to girls celebrating 2022 in Piazza Duomo, another terrible news. This time it comes from Capital, Neighborhood Primavalle. North West suburb, less than 5 kilometers from Vatican CITY.

We cannot accept that it becomes ordinary news. Can’t tolerate it State, which has a duty to sour the penis and raise awareness among young men as early as schools, nor can fathers, brothers, uncles, grandparents tolerate them. Without doing empty rhetoric. But we want to write it so as not to be indifferent to the destruction.

The scene of the violence this time was not the public square but one private villa. If in Milan it is State he missed a Rome, perhaps, there was nothing he could do to save the girl. A situation still to be clarified in its details and in any case similar to the one it involves Ciro Grillo, son of Beppe, sent for trial to Tempio Pausania on charges of gang rape on an Italian-Norwegian.

But beware, the suburbs or the city center matters little. Here counts the control of sex drive which can escape even those who belong to the upper classes and who live in wealthy areas. That you don’t just shoot at zero on the state. We too men we must do our part. Stigmatizing is little. Attention is needed. Treatment. Availability for women. Make an extra call to make sure they are safe. Do their utmost to accompany them where they wish to go and where they wish to return. If they wish. But in any case, be there, ready to protect them.