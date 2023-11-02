Good first one! It is necessary to immediately express an overall opinion on the 40th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca (26–29 October 2023) which after decades of presence in the pavilions from Padua Fairthis year the event has moved to Bologna with a larger and more welcoming exhibition complex (235,000 covered m2), a fully tested accommodation capacity and last but not least the appeal of MotorValleya lovely land of engines where children were raised with tagliatelle and… a drop of petrol in the bottle.

The event, held on a vast area of ​​235,000 square meters with 13 pavilionshosted 14 automotive brands and presented beyond 7,000 vintage vehicles. Proof of the success of the 2023 edition are the numbers provided by patron Baccaglini (the management and the well-oiled organizational machine have not changed since Padua) with higher public attendance on all 4 days and in particular a +40% on Thursdaythe day on which the entrance ticket costs 50 euros.

Miki Biasion at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023 Bologna

So Bologna has shown all the conditions to ferry “our favorite fair” towards another 40 years of glory.

Ferrari 550 Maranello Ferrari 275 GTB Bugatti EB 110 Lamborghini Countach Lamborghini Murcielago BMW M3 Mercedes E55 station wagon Historic Subarus Jeep Wagoneer Ferrari 312 T5 F1 Gilles Villeneuve Volkswagen Golf G60 Rally Peugeot 205 GTI meeting Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2023

On the contrary, applause goes to the gift intended for the members of the various groups Historic car clubwho over the weekend were able to park their loved one directly inside the exhibition area, behind the pavilion n.31 sign of intelligent cooperation withFair Institution: at first glance it seemed like we were back in a normal Italian square of the 1980s, between Uno Turbo and “Peugeottini”.

Vintage Car and Motorcycle Exhibition 2023

The Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023 exhibition area has been divided into four sectors to welcome the visitor through different but interconnected thematic itineraries, such as Classic, Spare Parts, Motorcycles and Cars, distinguished on the plan by different colours. A useful guide for the novice.

For those who entered from Piazza della Constitution, the encounter with the cars of the Turin Automobile Museum (Mauto) left a mark… say what you want but the Ferrari 312T5 Formula One with the number 2 on the nose (the number 1 was on Jody’s) it never fails to excite. Hi Gilles.

Ferrari 312 T5 F1 Gilles Villeneuve

Before general considerations on cars I want to underline how the presence of a pavilion entirely dedicated to motorcycle, gifts to two wheels equal in dignity to four. I don’t have direct knowledge of the traders who brought them, I hope they have concluded good deals to increase their presence in future editions.

Prestigious historic cars in Bologna

Below are some “usual” economic-social considerations based on what we have seen from consuming shoes: pre-war practically absent (except for the electrifying presence of some racing cars displayed in the beautiful stands dedicated to the history of the automobile, circuits and classic races). The presence of 50s stars has decreased compared to 10 years ago (Jaguar XK120 – 150 to name one); also for the following decade the presence at the fair concentrated on the best-known models ranging from the mid-range (splendid on many one Juliet Spider English green color with leather interior) at the very high end, few economic ones (I cite for example the absent Fiat 500 with the doors against the wind).

Ferrari 550 Maranello

The 70’s they always see a key principle confirmed among enthusiasts when faced with significant financial demands: perfectly preserved or perfectly restored specimens, rare colours, qualifying options and documented history are rewarded; the “middle ways” do not find buyers even in the face of considerable economic savings; savings, evidently, only theoretical; the buyer of one Montreala 308 fiberglass, a Pagodaone BMW CSLone Aston Martin V8knows that restorations are always a very expensive unknown, there is no shortcut to get to the example you can be proud of, starting from an ugly base thinking “then little by little I’ll fix it”.

Lamborghini Countach

For the 80s I saw relatively few darlings within the reach of many (all the small/medium Turbos, you choose the make and model) but also for the Themethe Mercedes 190the front-engined Porsches, the Alpha 75the BMW not M, etc. I noticed few presences.

Youngtimer at Auto e Moto d’Epoca

However, the positive trend for women was confirmed youngtimers (cars aged between 20 and 30 years) both in terms of quantity offered and interest aroused, parameters which are reflected in ever-increasing prices; on the other hand in 90s and 2000s the global automotive industry was very solid, the Japanese consolidated satisfactory market positions, the German triad (BMW, Mercedes, Audi) reigned without setting design limits, the English were still made in England in fact and in design, the French manufacturers continued to offer cars characterized by good driving, VW churned out successful models and the Italians knew how to keep up with the competition.

Peugeot 205 GTI meeting

If we add that the kids of those years are now of the age to indulge in some whims in addition to the priority ones SUV for the family and that (but I would say above all) on-board electronics were not yet an evil queen as happens today, this explains why there are so many “4-wheel cashier’s checks” less than 30 years old.

Directors, clubs, museums, associations

Unfortunately, the absence of the official stands of the car manufacturers was noted (the laudable exception was Toyota which exhibited the new Land Cruiser) fortunately compensated by the always effervescent community of Registers, Clubs, Museums, Associations, etc. dedicated to a car brand if not to a specific model (tough battle with cell phone flashes between masterpieces Longtail made in San Felice sul Panaro and a masterpiece in gray by Livorno in the stand dedicated to the manufacturer, Giotto Bizzarrini).

Clint Eastwood’s Ferrari 275 GTB

Restoration center Lamborghinis he brought one Countach apple green periscope which alone makes clear the magnificent madness of a brand which in the midst of the boom of successes which still boasted the Miurasuddenly revolutionized everything with a space monster.

The prancing Horse always very popular, I just want to mention a model that already has plenty of charm and can boast Clint Eastwood as the first owner, yes I’m talking about the very famous one Ferrari 275 Gtb dark green, what a pair with its neighbor F40!

Eternal praise to the former rally champion driver Andrea Navarra who set up a sunny stand Subarua dozen, to recreate a thrilling “blue and gold spot”, with the queen Prodrive P25on the pedestal, a restomod amazing for its accuracy of details, design quality and effectiveness on the road (alas only from hearsay, certainly not from having tried it).

Subaru stand

The stand with the sun is also beautiful Jeep Wagoneer… I’m not sure why but seeing a stand that concentrates its offer on a single model predisposes me towards it, it’s obvious that I know its strengths and weaknesses inside out.

Historic racing cars

The real ones racing car they are magnificent, I would like to see many more of them, they are direct witnesses of what the passion for motor sports means, ingenuity, patience, talent of Man and of the challenges he decides to face… a dutiful thank you to those who bring them to the Fair.

A nod also to my beloved ones 911for at least ten years, always a reference for understanding the market: in this edition they were present above all 996 and 997many of which are in version Turbo and GT3 (for those who don’t know, they are notable for the absence of the reviled IMS bearing in their crankcases).

Porsche Carrera 964 RS

I left half my heart on the 997 Turbo colored whimbledon green, a press car, coincidentally already sold on Thursday afternoon and the other half on 964 RS 3.8 yellow color even rarer and more extreme.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, what can I say dear Auto Moto d’Epoca? You are in good hands even under the Two Towers. Maybe you’ll come to your senses too many sellers who shoot prices without logic; encourages those who still persist in not displaying prices and not hiding requests. Make car manufacturers understand the opportunity to speak directly to the hearts of enthusiasts with a stand that still remains a more effective method than useless advertising on social media; expand the parking spaces for those who reach the Fair with a historic one, possibly also on Thursday and Friday, just to send a signal to those who still think that block the circulation of historic cars is the solution to solving air pollution on the planet.

Jeep Wagoneer

Make it clear to the street vendors that if they don’t change course we’ll bring our own sandwiches; make the. understand spare parts seller that a piece of plastic remains a piece of plastic even if marked with four rings; make twenty-year-olds understand that yes i simulators They may be fun but a kart ride is much more fun… and I’ll see you next year!

Speaking of karts… but are we or are we not in the same places as the legendary one? Motor Show? It’s too much to dream of one of the pavilions set up with one indoor track? Oh well, come on, it’s also good for us on external squares, in short, let us fully experience our passion!

Photos of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles Bologna 2023

