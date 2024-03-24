Grupo Orenes premieres a new show on April 19 at the Odiseo complex, 'Vinila's Burlesque Bingo', starring multidisciplinary artist Vinila Von Bismark. This 'show', of which more appointments are planned, still undated, will try to combine sensuality, fun, gastronomy and entertainment, offering viewers an immersive and exciting experience, where the charm of burlesque is mixed with the fun of game and the excitement of a live show.

Irene López Mañas is the name hidden under the alter ego of Vinila Von Bismark. The artist from Granada (1984), known especially for her participation in different editions of the successful show 'The Hole', says that her beginnings were in her parents' gym, when she barely knew how to walk. «I have it in my blood, I have suckled it since I was little. I have been an aerobics and fitness competitor, I was champion of Andalusia and runner-up in Spain, I learned to walk in my parents' gym… in other words, I was born with it,” the artist tells LA VERDAD during her visit to the editorial office. of this newspaper, and affirms that he will bring to Odysseus a spectacle never seen before in Spain. «It's about doing bingo, a game that everyone knows mixed with burlesque. Evil tongues say that I am the queen of Spanish burlesque, and an example of this was my show 'The Hole', which we have been working on for twelve years.

Already in 'The Hole 2', which premiered in 2014, he played bingo, but not just any one, you never knew where the balls were going to come out. So I assure you that this show is going to be a place to have fun,” he encourages readers. The master of a genre, burlesque, is proud of this, which “is characterized by making comedy or mockery of the current moment.” Von Bismark believes it will be a “fun, comical and sexual” night, he says, and invites anyone who wants to “have a great time.”

«I have been an aerobics and fitness competitor, I was champion of Andalusia and runner-up in Spain, I learned to walk in my parents' gym»

Vinila will be accompanied by a group of artists in a show where there will be prizes for exclusive experiences during the 'show' by singing the line or bingo and also for spectators who go up on stage to perform different challenges. This singer, actress and performer, who worked in the different editions of 'The Hole' alongside masters of ceremonies such as Paco León, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, Secun de la Rosa and Eduardo Casanova, will take the lead in a 'show ' which will be accompanied by gastronomy. General admission – €65 – will give access to a cocktail dinner with several appetizers such as Jabugo Iberian ham, a selection of world cheeses, anchovy gilda with piparras and gordal olive, or smoked eggplant hummus with feta cheese and vegetable chips , among others; access to the show, a bingo card, a drink and priority seating.





However, you can also purchase a ticket exclusively for the 'show', which will offer access to the show, a drink and a bingo card for €45.

It will be a “fun, comical and sexual” night, says the artist, who invites anyone who wants to “have a great time”

From Orenes, a VIP ticket is also offered, for €120, with which you can enjoy a reservation, a dinner with a special menu, a bingo card, a bottle of cava and a 'Meet & Greet' with the artists; That is, they will be able to meet them and chat with them.

Three rock albums



The composer is also the author of three mestizo rock albums, two released by Subterfuge Records, 'Vinila Von Bismark & ​​The Lucky Dice: The Secret Carnival', published in 2010; and 'A Place With No Name', in 2014; and a third composed, produced and edited by the artist with her own label, Cachucha Records, which is titled 'Motel Llamado Mentira', in 2017. In addition, throughout her musical career Von Bismark has made various tours throughout Spain, USA USA, Mexico and Colombia.

It will not be the first time that this multifaceted artist takes to the Odysseus stage because in 2022 she paid tribute to Salma Hayek with a spectacular exotic dance to the soundtrack of the film 'After Dark'.