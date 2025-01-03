Madrid had only two victories in the last ten visits to Mestalla, all of which it has Peter Lim as owner of the club, and he was very close to playing again in Valencian lands, but he did not do so and achieved one of those victories that carry his copyright. With one less and with 1-0 against with five minutes left: «They are three important and deserved points, but we have to understand that we cannot show these two faces. The first part was very bad and the second part was tremendously good, and on top of that with ten. I have congratulated the players, but I have told them that I do not understand this difference in image,” Ancelotti explained.

The Italian recognized his team’s poor play in the first thirty minutes and did not overlook the Bellingham factor. He recovered from the missed penalty with an assist and a goal that is worth much more than three points: «He hasn’t given up. The missed penalty has given him extra motivation and he played an extraordinary last thirty minutes. He has worked and helped Mbappé up front. “The goal was a reward for his great game.”

This was not the case in the case of Vinicius. He had a good chance, but little more. He became entangled, for a change, in innocuous disputes that gradually heated him up until he committed an imprudence that the referee severely punished: “What we thought was that it wasn’t a red card, with two yellow cards the issue was already over. It was a touch from Dimitrievski before and then a push from Vini. They gave him a red card and the team reacted as they reacted to the missed penalty and the disallowed goal,” commented Carletto.

Sorry and thank you team!!!!! — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) January 3, 2025

Ancelotti announced that the Madrid He will appeal the card and hopes that the Brazilian will not have any sanction, but if the match report speaks of violent conduct, he could face up to four games and, if so, he would miss next week's Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, in addition to the match. of the Cup against Deportiva Minera and the League against Las Palmas.









Matches in which if there is a penalty, Ancelotti is going to take action. There are already three missed shots in the last five weeks and the Italian believes he must take a step forward: “We did not ask for the penalty to be repeated because although Dimitrievski did not have his feet on the line, the reading we made is that if he does not touch the ball, there is no need to repeat it. Another thing is that the VAR interprets that even if he does not touch the ball, it interferes with the shot, but they have not interpreted this. It bothers me that we have already missed three penalties. So I have to take responsibility for the one who is going to shoot.