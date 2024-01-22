The Brazilian Vinícius Junior, front of the Real Madrid, defended the legality of his goal against the Almeria, which meant 2-2 after the referee's review on the VAR screen in which he saw that he hit the ball with his shoulder, sharing a video on his social networks with a message in which he assured that that shot “I always did it on Copacabana beach”.

“Great goal!!! That's how he always did it on Copacabana beach,” wrote 'Vini' on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

The Brazilian cited a publication from an account that shared a video in which you can see one of the shots of the ball hit after which the referee Francisco José Hernández Maeso (Extremeño Committee) pointed hand in the first instance.

But after being called for review by Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee) from the VAR declared a legal goal when it was noted that it impacted with the shoulder, area of ​​the legal arm, to hit the ball.

An action that was the third of the three controversial actions of a match that ended with victory for the Real Madrid 3-2 against Almería after being 0-2 down on the scoreboard at half-time.

We leave with the feeling that the game has been stolen from us

The first review was to point out a penalty for a handball by the Brazilian Kaiky, and the second to annul a goal Sergio Arribas, which would have meant 1-3, due to a previous foul by the Senegalese Dion Lopy about english Jude Bellingham.

Almería complained about all of them after the match, feeling harmed by the referee's performance.

“We leave with the feeling that the game has been stolen from us,” Gonzalo Melero was so forceful in the mixed zone after the game. A speech shared by the other two players who spoke, Marc Pubill and Edgar González.

Well, for now Edgar, Pubill and Melero are going to eat 4/5 suspension games. Ramazani is there there. Garitano the next game from the stands. They are going to have to play with the reserve team at this pace. But with honor. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EotYgtDmsR — Valencianism in vein 🦇 (@vcfenvena) January 21, 2024

For his part, the technician Gaizka Garitano He was brief, evasive in his first messages in the press room. He wanted to avoid the penalty for criticizing the referees if he said what he thought. But he ended up leaving a message: “This is not the first time this has happened to me here,” in reference to the performances of the referees during their teams' visits to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With information from EFE.

