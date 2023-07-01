The bets of Tour de Francewhich starts today with an online stage of 182 kilometers with start and finish in Bilbao (Spain), point out that the title of the test will not come from two runners: Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

Not a centimeter of the 2023 edition has been traveled and there is talk that only the two of them are the ones who will compete for first place in the general classification, something normal, since they are the two strongest cyclists of the season.

The favorite…

The truth is that the first great favorite is Vingegaard, since he is the current champion and his season has been successful.

The 26-year-old Dane, 1.75 meters tall, 60 kilos and rider of the Jumbo Visma team has achieved these results: champion of Gran Camino and three stages, third in Paris-Nice and one stage: the Basque Country won and three fractions and the Critérium Dauphiné and two partial days.

“It doesn’t matter who says who is the favourite, the important thing is who is in the best shape, we are going to make a good mark. It doesn’t matter what the other says, it matters how you respond. I could also say that he is the favourite”, said the Dane, who wants his second crown and has a strong team, which reassures him.

He added: “I feel ready, in good shape, where I wanted to be. It is time to see if it has been enough. I focus on myself, on training and being the best I can be, what to do to improve as a runner. In the last two months I have only thought about nutrition and training to get to the Tour in the best shape”.

a question mark

Pogacar won the time trial and the road test of the Slovenian Nationals, in his comeback after the left scaphoid fracture, in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. But his year has been very successful: champion in Jaén Paraíso Interior, he won the Ruta del Sol and three stages; champion Paris Nice, three stages, in the Saxo Classic, Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, Walloon Arrow and the two titles in his country.

“I can’t know if I’m here to win the Tour. We will see that during the race. It is true that I have trained well, although I have not competed normally. The logical thing would have been to do the Dauphiné or the Tour of Slovenia, and I couldn’t. But I have excellent legs and the perfect mentality. I hope to be ready”, indicated the winner of the 2020 and 2021 editions. But they are not the only ones.

“On Monday they did a test, and I have fully recovered three bones, but for the scaphoid it takes a little more time, but it looks good,” concluded Pogacar, who wants to regain the crown.

Behind them are dangerous men like Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa, David Gaudu, Jai Hindley, Ben O’Connor, Enric Mas and Romain Bardet, who also have their own and hope that someone fails to get on the podium.

For Colombia, Egan Bernal and Daniel Martínez (Ineos), Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves (EF) and Harold Tejada (Astana) They will be the representatives, but this time the illusion of a title or a podium is almost impossible, although you have to pedal.

🫡 We stand up. This is the winner of 5️⃣ ‼️ editions of the Tour de France. 👀 Someone who knows what it’s like to win in an outing from the Basque Country. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/x4MYlmrshA — Tour de France ES (@letour_es) June 29, 2023

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel