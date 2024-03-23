Villa Alberoni: investigated for money laundering, Milan prosecutor's office delegated to Gdf

The Milan prosecutor's office has given the Financial Police a mandate to investigate on the hypothesis of money laundering on money flows linked to sale of the villa, in Versilia, by Francesco Alberonipurchased by Dimitri Kunz D'Asburgo, partner of Daniela Santanchè, and by Laura De Cicco, wife of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, for 2.45 million and resold very quickly to the entrepreneur Antonio Rapisarda for around one million euros more.

The delegation is to verify what the destination of the capital gain is and to verify whether part of the sum could be used to cover Visibilia's debts.