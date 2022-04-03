Home page politics

Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban wants to be confirmed in office in the parliamentary elections on April 3. © IMAGO/Szilard Vörös/EST&OST

The Hungarian head of state first came into contact with politics during his studies. Interesting facts about Viktor Orbán’s path from student to prime minister.

Vienna – Viktor Mihály Orbán, born on May 31, 1963 in Székesfehérvár, grew up with two younger brothers first in his grandparents’ house, then in a house in the villages of Alcsútdoboz and Felcsút near Budapest. Stories like this can be found in his official biography: Together with his little brother, he collected the broken corncobs of poor farmers. His parents were originally workers and trained to become agricultural engineers, teachers and speech therapists. A few years later, Viktor Orbán is a lawyer, founder of the Fidesz League of Young Democrats, chairman of the party “Fidesz – Hungarian Citizens’ Union” after the end of communism, from 1998 to 2002 and Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010. Today, Viktor Orbán is one of the most controversial politicians in the European Union due to right-wing conservative, often homophobic statements and his authoritarian style of government.

Viktor Orbán – his education

In 1981/82 Viktor Orbán did his military service. After graduating from Teleki Blanka High School in Székesfehérvár in 1981, he studied law at Loránd Eötvös University in Budapest between 1982 and 1987 after receiving a scholarship. In 1983 he was one of the co-founders of a study center named after the political scientist István Bibó, which developed into the hotbed of a new, bourgeois-liberal opposition to the communist regime. Other important periods in his life:

From 1984 he was one of the founding editors of the social science journal “Századvég” (End of the Century). He worked briefly as an aspirant at the Department of Agriculture’s Institute for Senior Management and then, from 1988, for the Soros Foundation of Central Europe Research Group, a sponsored pro-democracy organization founded by financier George Soros.

On March 30, 1988, he attended the meeting of the Humanities College, where the decision was made to found Fidesz (Fiatal Demokraták Szövetsége/Young Democrats). Orbán should become one of the most important members. He advocated the idea of ​​the rule of law, was absolutely against the use of the word “socialism” in the statute of the Federation, and against recognizing the leading role of the Hungarian Socialist Workers’ Party.

In April 1988 he received a police warning and was repeatedly summoned by the public prosecutor’s office. He founded a local branch of Fidesz in Szolnok, became one of the party spokespersons and in October 1988 a member of the provincial presidency.

In 1989 he received a scholarship from the Soros Foundation to Pembroke College in Oxford, where he studied the history of English liberalism before returning home prematurely in the autumn of 1989.

On 16 June 1989 in Budapest, on the occasion of the symbolic funeral of Imre Nagy, leader of the 1956 Hungarian revolution, he gave a radical speech, broadcast on state television, calling for free elections and the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary. This speech made him one of the most popular politicians with national fame.

Viktor Orbán – his career in federal politics

In the summer of 1989, as a representative of Fidesz, he took part in the negotiations between the government and the opposition at the so-called “Triangle Table”, which negotiated the orderly transition to democracy. Orbán spoke there primarily on constitutional issues. In September he went to England to study the history of English Liberals at Pembroke College on a Soros Foundation scholarship, but dropped out in January 1990 and returned to Hungary to vote in the first free general elections there. Orbán was elected to parliament for Fidesz, where he was group leader for three years. In 1993 Orbán became party leader of Fidesz. In January 1994 he announced the party programme, which distanced itself from both the Hungarian Democratic Forum (Magyar Demokrata Forum) and the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP). This meant that in order to appeal to more voters, Orbán moved his party to the centre-right by forging alliances with centre-right groups. In the 1998 elections, Fidesz and its allies won the most seats in parliament. During the election campaign he entered into a coalition with the League of Free Democrats (Szabad Demokraták Szövetsége) and two smaller liberal parties and won a seat in parliament again with a mandate from Fejér County.

Viktor Orbán – the Prime Minister

In 1995 the Union of Young Democrats (Fidesz) changed its name to Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Party (Fidesz – Magyar Polgári Párt). The party now adopted a national-liberal profile, with which it won the 1998 parliamentary elections. Viktor Orbán became Prime Minister of Hungary. When Fidesz decided in 2000 to separate the posts of party leader and head of government, Orbán gave up the party leadership and was only a simple member of the board from then on. He remained Prime Minister until 2002, when his party lost the parliamentary elections to the opposition Socialists. The new head of government until 2004 was Péter Medgyessy. At the 2003 party congress, the party’s name and statute were changed again. Since then, the party has been called “Fidesz – Hungarian Citizens’ Association” (Fidesz – Magyar Polgári Szövetség). Orbán became party leader again, and since October 2005 he has also been vice-president of the European People’s Party. In the 2010 parliamentary elections, Fidesz won a clear victory and Orbán became Hungary’s prime minister for the second time. On May 10, 2014 he was re-elected.

Viktor Orbán – his performances, his views

His second term in office in particular brought him massive international criticism for his right-wing conservative statements, his authoritarian style of government and the restrictions on human and civil rights in Hungary. In 2010 and 2011, Orbán used his party’s superiority in parliament to push through a series of legislative measures that led to the passage on 1 January 2012 of a new constitution with conservative moral and religious themes. The new constitution sparked protests at home and abroad, including a report by the Council of Europe questioning judicial reforms that curtailed the independence of Hungarian courts. Largely in response to foreign criticism, Orbán’s government has scaled back a proposed media law that would have given Fidesz significant direct control over the press. The government also targeted civil society by conducting surprise inspections of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Orbán said he views foreign-funded NGOs as agents of foreign powers whose activities need to be closely monitored. Other controversial points in Orbán’s biography:

In 2015, Orbán’s government erected a barbed wire fence along Hungary’s border with Serbia to end the wave of migrants and refugees attempting to enter the country. In 2019, Orbán announced that he would tackle the country’s labor shortage by giving Hungarian couples €30,000 if they father three children.

In 2021, an ordinance restricted the sale of children’s books that depict or deal with content that deviates from the heterosexual norm.

Viktor Orbán – his family

In 1986 Viktor Orbán married the lawyer Anikó Lévai, with whom he now has five children. His wife keeps improving her husband’s image by writing cookbooks and having her picture taken with refugee children. The eldest daughter Ráhel repeatedly makes headlines because her entrepreneur husband lets Orbán push orders. Public tenders are often bypassed or ignored. The only son Gáspár is a former, well-known footballer in Hungary.

