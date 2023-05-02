Jalisco.- Content creators have become a trend by sharing moments that they claim to be their most humble, however, this time the one who stole the attention was a woman who Being ignored by a Walmart employee, she serves herself at the bakery and help clients.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@dayanescalante6’, went viral for her action when she was in the bakery area at one of the branches of the largest discount chains and warehouse clubs, Walmart.

The Mexican woman documented that since there were no staff to serve her at Walmart and she wanted to buy bread, she chose to shop alone, and even helped other customers.

In the viral video, the woman from Jalisco, Mexico, pointed out that she wanted bread, but because the person in charge was not there to understand her, however, she mentioned that nothing would stop her.

He was also surprised when he recounted what he saw when he was in the bakery area: “I found a magic notebook, with all the codes for the breads and I discovered how that little machine worked and I ended up helping I don’t know how many people to take away their delicious little bread”.

He stressed that at one point he saw an employee, however, he told her that he could not help her because she was not on her shift, for this reason the creator of the content showed that she dispatched other consumers.

Therefore, the Jalisco woman highlighted “I hope I don’t get in trouble”, while she named the anecdote as: “This has definitely been my most humble moment.”

Finally, being in one of the branches of the corporation founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, he mentioned that he does not know what happened to the tickets, which is why his case went viral on the Internet.