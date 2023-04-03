Mexico.Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, singer known as Featherweight, he becomes a dance teacher for a famous Sinaloan and on Tik Tok he shows how good he is at “taking his first steps dancing”.

Featherweight appears neither more nor less than with the soccer player ‘Canelo’ Ángulo, originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, who is currently in the Club León of the First Division of Mexico.

‘Canelo’ Angulo, who wears a red shirt in the video, is shown happy during the coexistence he has with Featherweight, which surely happened in recent days and the fans of both could have loved to see them together.

Peso Pluma is currently considered one of the most popular regional Mexican singers; his international fame began during 2022, after collaborating with singers like Luis R. Conriquez and Nathanael Cano.

Featherweight is originally from Jalisco, he is 23 years old and some of the songs that Featherweight sings are ‘PRC’, ‘Siempre pendientes’, ‘La Bebé’ and ‘Ella baila sola’, and regarding ‘Canelo’ Angulo,

‘Canelo’ Angulo. Instagram photo

