It seems that craning your neck when entering an underground parking garage in a large pickup does not make the difference between whether or not your roof is damaged. It also does not work when you drive over a threshold in an extra low car. That became painfully clear last week at the Race Wars car event in Belgium.

The cars were posted in the paddock and on the track of Circuit Zolder. To get there, the cars had to drive from a parking lot to the track. Someone was filming how the participants of the car event tried to get over a threshold. Most cars escape unscathed, but not everyone was lucky.

From four minutes into the video, a Volkswagen Golf Cabrio follows its brother with a fixed roof over the threshold. Without even noticing anything, the car drags the threshold with it for a few meters. Bystanders shout for the man to stop, but what if he wasn’t warned? Had he added a new accessory to his Golf?

A BMW loses its bumper

Later in the video – at about 10 minutes and 35 seconds – a Honda Civic is followed by a BMW. The Bimmer with, eh, special ends on the rear wing, appears to have a rear bumper that is too low for the threshold. In the end, the threshold wins and the bumper falls off the BMW.

You see more with drift cars (or cars that want to look like drift cars) that the bumper is mounted loosely on purpose. If you drift into an obstacle, the bumper will not break. In the next shot, the bumper is just back on, so all’s well that ends well.