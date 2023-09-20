In the On the night of September 19, several users on social networks reported that a meteorite had flown over and fallen on the beach of Punta Caneroin Ecuador.

According to the video, A supposed celestial body illuminates the sky blue, in contrast to the dark sky of the Latin American country.

In addition, images have been released showing what appears to be a crater, presumably formed as a result of the meteorite impact. In the vicinity of this area, almost a dozen people can be seen who, motivated by curiosity, illuminate the area with their cell phones, showing how charred sand forms a hole.

According to what the Ecuadorian media collects The universalAt the site, residents confirmed the existence of an unusual hole that they suspected could have been formed due to the arrival of a meteorite.

Some people even claimed to have experienced a “slight vibration.” Shortly after this event was initially reported, it was learned that some residents collected several fragments of the supposed “coal.”

Likewise, he explains that before midnight, a Risk Management team from the Municipality of Salinas (where Punta Canero is located) arrived at the scene with the purpose of examining the situation.

An expert from this municipal department in Salinas pointed out that, at first glance, it could be a bonfire and not a celestial body.Even so, authorities have not given an official explanation for what happened.

Meteorite that hit Mars was heard live

