Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: they beat and force a man who would have killed his daughter to eat from the floor

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World
0


close

Dario Chaparro

He charged the man with the crime of simple homicide, since he is not the biological father of the victim.

Photo:

Twitter: AgendaSalta

The man was accused of the crime of simple homicide, since he is not the biological father of the victim.

The autopsy revealed that the two-year-old baby died from multiple injuries to her body.

Darío Chamorro, 26, and Milagros Torres are accused of murder his daughter two years old Initially, the couple took the baby to the hospital in Merlo, Argentina, stating that she died when she fell out of bed.

The medical personnel reported that the minor’s body had a laceration to the liver, injuries to the head, abdomen, and leg, which did not correspond to the version given by her parents.

Faced with these facts, the judge ordered the arrest of Torres and Chamorro, who were charged with “aggravated homicide by the relationship” in the case of the mother and “simple homicide” for the minor’s stepfather.

See also  Abdullah bin Touq Lawam: Emirati-Egyptian relations are witnessing a new era of interdependence and economic integration

The 26-year-old man was transferred to the Padua prison, where his cellmates beat him up and forced him to eat his food from the floor.

(Keep reading: Video: this was the arrest of John Poulos; Panamanian police showed his passport).

In the video you can hear how the prisoners threaten Dario Chamorro, “Did you kill the girl? Get ready… ”, he tells her as they punch and kick him several times. Seconds later they made him apologize and forced him to eat food from the floor that they themselves would have thrown.

Faced with the facts, the biological father of the murdered girl asked for speed in the case, “as a father I am destroyed, now that justice is done for my daughter. They should not let them go in 2 or 3 years as happens many times, that they pay for what they did, ”he mentioned on his Facebook profile.

See also  Bari, student falls out of the window and dies: "He got a bad grade"

More news:

Video: thieves tried to rob a young man and he beat them badly

Peru promises the UN to investigate complaints about police violence

Video: thief was trapped in the window of a bus when trying to steal it

Pamela Avendano
​WRITING TRENDS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #beat #force #man #killed #daughter #eat #floor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Health - What do we know about the impact of menopause at work?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result