Videos revealed that an Israeli special force stormed the Palestinian Jenin camp, causing 5 injuries, one of them serious.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the confrontations resulted in a woman being injured by Israeli bullets during the army forces’ storming of Jenin.

In its latest toll on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced 5 injuries, one of which was a woman by Israeli gunfire during the storming of Jenin and its camp.

Local sources said that Israeli forces supported by more than 40 military vehicles stormed the city and its camp, amid heavy firing of bullets and smoke bombs, wounding five citizens, one of whom was described as seriously injured.

Palestinian TV said that Israeli forces are present in the courtyard and surroundings of the government hospital and in the vicinity of Al-Razi and Ibn Sina Hospital.

Then, a Sky News Arabia correspondent indicated that the Israeli army began firing gas bombs in the vicinity of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin.

Following the approach it followed with Gaza’s hospitals, Israeli forces continued to besiege the two hospitals.

Doctors in Jenin Governorate and residents of the camp in the West Bank fear that their fate will be the same as the Gaza Strip, after Israel declared the camp a closed military zone..