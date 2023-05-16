The shooting at the fair that took place this morning at the Tlalpan mayor’s office left 16 injured and a lifeless minor, who was loaded and rushed to the hospital, however she died minutes later

A Shooting at the San Miguel Topilejo Fair, Tlalpan City Hall of Mexico Citycaused a stampedewhich left 16 injured and a minor lost her lifeas reported by the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

At dawn during the Patronal Festival in San Miguel, Topilejo, unfortunately a minor lost her life when three men shot while drunk; We already have detainees and the firearm insured. We will keep reporting.

The events occurred on the night of this Sunday, May 14, at the downtown kiosk, located on the corner of 16 de Septiembre and José María y Morelos streets. A dance was taking place there and the musical group called Banda Pelillos entertained dozens of attendees when the detonations of firearms began to be heard.

Realizing what was happening, those present reacted and behind the scenes people also began to move, causing a stampede.

after the fact, around 16 wounded were counted, two of them had gunshot woundswhile the rest was due to the movement of the same people.