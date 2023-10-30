In the stadium Mazatlan, The ‘Cañoneros’ thrashed the ‘Gallos Blancos’ 3-0 Queretaro, in a match in which a player suffered a terrible injury, who had to be transported by ambulance.

The Paraguayan David Colman He scored 1-0 for Mazatlán in the 77th minute with a mid-range shot. Francisco Venegas He appeared almost in the Queretaro small area on the left side where he received the ball to make it 2-0 with a left-footed touch, in the 88th minute.

(Luis Díaz ‘does not walk alone’: Fifa speaks out on the kidnapping of the Colombian’s father)(Shakira changes the lyrics of ‘La Bicicleta’ to ‘delete’ Piqué: this is how the song sounds)

Impressive image

At minute 90+1, Paraguayan Luis Amarilla finished before the goalkeeper came out and Argentine defender Federico Lértora ended up sending the ball into his own goal for the 3-0 score.

In this way, Mazatlán reached 16 points and Querétaro was left with 15 points.

The bad news for the winning team was the chilling injury of Ake Loba, who suffered a fibula fracture in the match on matchday 14 of Apertura 2023.

“According to information from Daniel VelascoTUDN reporter, Aké Loba’s tibia and ankle are safe, but a fracture of the fibula was confirmed after medical tests were carried out in the hospital on Friday night,” said tudn.com.

The truth is that the image recorded in the video is strong, as you can see how Loba suffers a fracture in her left leg.

(Luis Díaz will not travel to Colombia after his father’s kidnapping: these would be the reasons)

SPORTS