It is very common to hear that in the wagons of the Metro Collective Transportation System in Mexico City, robberies occur to users in which they take their wallets or cell phones without them noticing. Here we tell you how criminals operate.

Through social networks, a video was broadcast in which a user explained in great detail how pickpockets and thieves operate in the capital’s Metro, who take advantage of the large influx of people to strip their belongings to those who travel by this means of transport.

In the video shared through the TikTok platform, the user explains that criminals first they look for people who carry their cell phones or wallets in their hands. Then, they signal to their accomplices, who are spread out on the platforms, so that they get behind the victim and follow her.

While the victim awaits the arrival of the subway convoycriminals surround her without her noticing. When transportation arrives for people to get on, they take the opportunity to push themselves, with the aim of removing the users’ belongings.

Afterwards, the thieves leave quickly, so among so many people, it is difficult to locate them and report this crime. However, there have also been reports robberies with violence within the facilities.

The video quickly went viral on social networks and Internet users have expressed their concern about security within the facilities of the capital’s Metro.

It should be noted that the CDMX Attorney General’s Office opened a total of 626 investigation folders for the crime of “violent robbery of a passenger aboard the Metro”in the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022, that is, so far in the administration of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

These 626 robberies with violence in the Mexico City Metro are only the cases denounced by the victims and represent the 9.89% of all assaults in this transport that have been denounced, since the Prosecutor’s Office has a total of 6 thousand 326 investigation foldersof which 90% are for “Robbing a passenger aboard Metro without violence”.