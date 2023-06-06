To quote Qui-Gon Jinn’s immortal words: there is always a bigger fish. For example, the traffic police follows a Mercedes A-class over the A12 in the video below. Judging by the pedantic tone of the voice-over, the Mercedes driver is not following the rules properly.

But then there will be a Volvo without MOT that will push the Mercedes for a while. Also a good candidate for a stop sign, you would say. But no, the police still go for the Mercedes that seems to be taking the exit.

The two cars are eager for the attention of the police

By grabbing a point, the Mercedes confirms that the police have chosen the right driver to take away. But by the last minuteswitch, the Mercedes and the Volvo end up on the same road again.

But no, the police still stay with the Mercedes. The Volvo will be fined ‘on license plate’. So by mail. It turns out to be the right choice to take the Mercedes, because the driver also appears to be under the influence. The police would not have found out otherwise.