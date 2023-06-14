A real scare took the passengers of a charter flight that covered the route Brazil, El Salvador Last Monday, April 12, the aircraft in which they were flying presented a mechanical failure, causing panic among the crew and passengers.

Emergency door opened several feet up

Through a video that was broadcast through social networks, the shocking images were known where a plane suffered a mechanical breakdown and caused that the fuselage emergency door was opened several feet up.

According to the account of several witnesses in local media, the plane took off from São Luis International Airport bound for El Salvador, but after 20 minutes of flight, the door suddenly opened, generating fear among the passengers who were stunned by what happened.

In the aircraft was the brazilian singer Tierry, along with his musical band, who was going to Central America to fulfill some commitments and presentations. At the time of the emergency, the musicians decided to take the situation calmly and in the images you can see how they never lose their composure in the moment of panic.

After reporting the emergency in the air, the pilot received the green light from the control tower. to land immediately at the airport of the state of Maranhão, where fortunately, no injuries were reported from this accident.

They survived to tell the tale In mid-flight the door of the plane where members of the Brazilian music band Tierry were traveling was opened.

The aircraft was traveling from São Luís and had to make an emergency landing.

There were no incidents to regret.pic.twitter.com/GvKhw4w97b — Janosik Garcia (@Janosikgarciaz) June 13, 2023

The authorities They appreciated the calm that the passengers had in those moments of anguish, where the emergency door opened in seconds. For now, the Brazilian air authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of this incident that left no victims to regret.

Meanwhile, the singer Tierry and his musical band traveled hours later to El Salvador on a commercial flight.

