The racist insults suffered by the Brazilian player of the Real Madrid Vinicius Junior this sunday in Mestalla, that led him to stop the game to point out the culprits, have unleashed a chain of reactions in football, with complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office and the request for urgent measures to eliminate the stain of racism.

It is the ninth case of racism suffered by Vinícius this season, according to reports collected by The league.

Real Madrid returned to training in their sports city in the middle of a storm unleashed by the racist insults received by Vinícius Junior in Mestalla and the expulsion received by the Brazilian that will prevent him from playing against him Vallecano Ray on Wednesday, a game that already prepares a squad that transferred all its support.

Tired of everything that surrounds Vinícius and the climate that is generated outside the stadium Santiago Bernabeu In the Real Madrid matches in LaLiga, according to EFE sources from the club, the Real Madrid players show solidarity with their teammate and in the last few hours they have conveyed their full support to him.

Vinicius Junior reacts after racist insults from Valencia fans. See also Strong protests in Panama led to lower gasoline prices

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, met late in the morning in the sports city of Valdebebas with the Brazilian, whom he showed his full support after the latest incidents.

The president of Real Madrid found Vinícius in his lowest state of mind since his arrival at the club, sources from the club told EFE, and he expressed all his affection so that he feels supported in the fight against racism.

It is not new

Robert Carlosthe legendary left marker of Brazil, already retired, he went out of the way of the subject and remembered what he lived through when he was part of Real Madrid.

“This problem has been going on for many years, friends, let’s not fool ourselves and nothing happens,” he wrote.

What he warned was accompanied by a hard video in which he can see how they treated him when he was part of the club.

