Atypical rain damages 54 houses in Autlán de Navarro and leaves at least 8 people dead after the El Jalocote stream overflowed, confirmed the mayor, Gustavo Salvador Robles Martínez.

“Sadly, 54 homes were affected, four of which unfortunately They were totally devastated, Today in the report we have, we count the number of 8 people who died,” said the municipal president for N+ Guadalajara.

Two of the victims have already been identified and we are waiting to confirm the identity of the other six people, who could be the six missing.

It should be noted that they were also injured three people with serious to severe health conditions.

For its part, the State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit indicated that a secondary school was also affected with minimal damage as well as damage to roads and four intersections of the stream.

River overflows in Autlán de Navarro and affects 54 houses

In the place 107 elements are working of different corporations to serve citizens, among the agencies are Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco, PC of Ciudad Guzmán, El Grullo, Cihuatlán and Guadalajara, among others.

The mayor stated that these events occurred with the large amount of water from the rains, which carried away the remains of a large forest fire that occurred in June.