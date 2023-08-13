The candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated last Wednesday, August 9, a fact that shocked the neighboring country. Since the day of the assassination, the Police have captured suspected hitmen, including several Colombians. A video of the capture of the candidate’s alleged murderers is circulating on social networks.

(You can read: Fernando Villavicencio’s running mate will contest the Presidency of Ecuador)

In the clip you can see when a yin man and a white jacket is beaten by a policeman, on an avenue. The man was hit by at least one shot and fell on a public road. At that moment, a uniformed man pounces on him and begins to kick him.

The person recording the video asks if the procedure that the police should follow is not to capture the alleged hitman. In fact, one of the alleged gunmen died minutes later. Apparently, he is the subject that appears in this video.



This Saturday, August 12, it was established that the alleged hitman who ended the life of Villavicencio was a man of Colombian nationality, a native of Cali, Valle del Cauca.

The drug trafficker who seeks to legalize Petro is the one who killed

Presidential candidate and journalist Fernando Villavicencio, opponent of former communist president Rafael Correa

Petro quiet and clear is also a friend of Correa. #Ecuador

Images where they grab the hit man while… pic.twitter.com/tdo5Ag4Tlw — LINE LOZAN (@LineLozan) August 10, 2023

The Ecuadorian authorities are developing the investigation that allows the individualization of the determinants of the crime of Villavicencio, who was buried last Friday amid the pain of his family, friends and supporters.

This Saturday, the Construye party decided that Andrea González, who was the formula for the vice presidency of Fernando Villavicencio, assume their flags in view of the elections on August 20.

(We recommend: Thousands marched in Argentina to demand justice for the death of a former member of the Farc)

González will face Luisa González, who is close to Correa and who leads a survey by the firm Cedatos, with 26.6%, the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez and former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner and four other candidates.

More news in EL TIEMPO

The death toll from the fires in Maui, Hawaii rises to 80

The Eiffel Tower and its surroundings are evacuated due to a bomb alert

Russia shoots down 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, vows to respond

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL