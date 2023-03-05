Social networks are flooded with videos, photos and stories of puppies, especially, but have you seen the clip of the tenderloin that cries when it sees that its favorite stuffed animal is being cooked? In the last few hours it has gone viral on the internet.

As we mentioned earlier, it is not at all uncommon for recordings, photographs, and cases involving domestic animals, particularly dogs and cats, to gain relevance on virtual platforms.

And although it is true that many times the stories that become a trend among Internet users deal with funny situations in which puppies and kittens are protagonists, there are others that move to tears, like the following.

It was through the social network TikTok where a video was uploaded in which you can see the touching reaction that a small puppy had when witnessing the moment in which his human family was fixing his stuffed animal.

“When your best friend suffers an accident and they have to operate urgently”, can be read in the text added to the post published in the chinese virtual platform.

According to what can be seen in the clip that has become a trend, the stuffed toy of a small Chihuahua breed loin suffered a small mishapso the owners of the dog decided to cook it.

However, what the human family of the pet did not count on was that the dog would begin to cry as soon as it saw how the needle with the white thread was inserted and removed from the body of its favorite stuffed animal.

In the images that have already gone around the internet, you can see the moment in which the little chihuahua tears begin to flow observing the operation they are doing to the toy.

“Dog cries when he sees that his favorite stuffed animal is being fixed,” can be read in the description added to the publication posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

We recommend you read:

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network did not take long to be noticed, managing to gather, so far, more than 3.8 million viewsas well as more than 511 thousand “likes” and more than 4 thousand 500 comments.