According to the Kenya Red Cross, response units evacuated 271 people to different health centers.
EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU
Kentainers Company was filling gas cylinders when the fire broke out.
A strong gas explosion, which occurred during the night of this February 1, dIt left at least two people dead and 220 injured.
According to preliminary reports, a gas cylinder would have exploded in a clothing and textile material warehouse andAs a result, the fire damaged vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium-sized businesses.
Unfortunately, two Kenyan compatriots lost their lives while being treated at Nairobi West Hospital.
Isaac Maigua Mwaura, spokesman for the Government of Kenya, He reported that the houses in the neighborhood also caught fire and a good number of residents were in them.
“As a result, two fellow Kenyans unfortunately lost their lives while being treated at Nairobi West Hospital. In addition, another 222 Kenyans were injured by the fire and were rushed to various hospitals,” he stressed.
Authorities reported that they sent fire trucks and emergency services personnel to the scene, which has been secured. On the other hand, they established a command center to facilitate the coordination of rescue operations.
“Kenyans are advised to stay away from the cordoned off area to allow the rescue mission to be carried out with minimal disruption,” added the spokesperson, who sent his “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims.
