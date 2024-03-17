This Sunday night, the opposition María Corina Machado addressed Venezuelans through a video that she uploaded to her networks and in which she assured that “serenity” had to be maintained, in the face of the challenges ahead of the presidential elections. on July 28.

Machado, disqualified by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, assured that they were not going to remove her from the electoral route. ““Be confident that I will take the right actions,” he said, but without announcing whether he will replace his candidacy.

Machado insisted that he seeks to convey strength and my conviction that they will achieve the objective of beating Maduro through the elections, but he warned that the situation is not at its best.

“We are living in very delicate hours in which the regime has increased its usual weapons: lies, violence and fear, to demoralize us and defocus us from our tasks,” he said in the six-minute message.

In addition to listing the progress of the opposition, which according to Machado, for the first time in 25 years has more than 80 percent support, he said that Maduro had two options and the international community had to know that.

“To Maduro and the regime: you have two options: Facilitate a negotiated transition through free presidential elections within the framework of the Barbados Agreement, or

They decide to snatch it the hard way. This is the worst option for everyone and furthermore, it would not prevent the Transition, since neither the country nor the world will accept it. “They can delay the transition but not prevent it.”

In the last few hours, the National Electoral Council has disqualified candidates and invalidated traditional political parties. Until now, the opposition would only have two cards to register its candidates.