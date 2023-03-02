Sinaloa.- Legends and treasures are part of our past, since the stories of bandits who used the rocks of the hills as a vault on the roads of the mountains are very common.

That is why a young man set out to find a supposed treasure on a path in the Sierra de Sinaloa and Durango. After residents of the region will mention that there could be gold coins hidden under the rocks.

The young man who ventured on a treasure hunt in the Sinaloa Mountains is the TikTok user Ismael (@mayo_05sierra), who recounted that he spent all his savings to buy metal detecting equipment in the hope of finding gold coins.

“We were told that gold coins could be buried in a stone. So I ‘sold a kidney’ to buy a metal detector”mentioned the young man who also showed evidence of the search.

In the images that were supposedly filmed in Tamazula, Durangoa few hours from Culiacan, Sinaloa, you can see the huge rock in which gold is supposedly buried.

In the video you can see how the young man passes the metal detector at the foot of the rock and although the device gives positive signals, all the objects they found were not gold.

In the search they found an old pistol holster and tuna cans buried. The young man mentioned that although this search was not fruitful, they will continue with the tours in the Sierra del Triángulo Dorado, since he is waiting to find precious metals.