Liverpool and Arsenal star in the star match of matchday 23 of the Premier League. The Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter and key in the networks, who have been uncomfortable, tied up and unresolved at the Emirates.

It was a terrible start for those led by Jürgen Klopp, a serious mistake at the start cost Liverpool dearly. The defense left a ball served to Bukayo Saka which declared the partial 1-0 at minute 14.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

However, Luis Díaz appeared in the rescue of Liverpool. In injury time, he battled a leaked ball and with the tip of his foot tried to send a cross, fortunately the ball hit the defender's hand. Gabriel Magalhaes and went into the back of the goal for the partial 1-1 at the end of the first half.

The goal served as a source of inspiration for the Bambino Pons (narrator of the ESPN broadcast). The Argentine, with the melody of the song 'Music Sessions #53' by Shakira and Bizarrap, He intoned the sacred cry, changing the lyrics.

“The goal was scored by Lucho, against Arsenal. For me it was a goal against, but they gave it to Lucho,” singing.

