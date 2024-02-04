You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz and Bambino Pons
EFE / Screenshot
Luis Díaz and Bambino Pons
The guajiro made a great play in Liverpool's partial draw against Arsenal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Liverpool and Arsenal star in the star match of matchday 23 of the Premier League. The Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter and key in the networks, who have been uncomfortable, tied up and unresolved at the Emirates.
It was a terrible start for those led by Jürgen Klopp, a serious mistake at the start cost Liverpool dearly. The defense left a ball served to Bukayo Saka which declared the partial 1-0 at minute 14.
However, Luis Díaz appeared in the rescue of Liverpool. In injury time, he battled a leaked ball and with the tip of his foot tried to send a cross, fortunately the ball hit the defender's hand. Gabriel Magalhaes and went into the back of the goal for the partial 1-1 at the end of the first half.
The goal served as a source of inspiration for the Bambino Pons (narrator of the ESPN broadcast). The Argentine, with the melody of the song 'Music Sessions #53' by Shakira and Bizarrap, He intoned the sacred cry, changing the lyrics.
“The goal was scored by Lucho, against Arsenal. For me it was a goal against, but they gave it to Lucho,” singing.
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Luis #Díaz #inspires #Bambino #Pons #sings #Shakira39s #song #Liverpool39s #goal
Leave a Reply