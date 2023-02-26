Mexico.- tenoch orchard he won prize to Best Supporting Actor in the NAACP Image Awards (American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) with a moving speech.

Thanks to his performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch took the award at the NAACP which is known for awarding people of color from the Cinema industry.

The NAACP Image Awards have the same relevance as the Oscar Awards, and in the issue 54 of this year, Wakanda Forever had 12 nominations.

Tenoch took the opportunity to dedicate his speech to all the migrant people who “left everything behind” to build a new life.

“I am the result of […] the community that crossed the border and left everything behind build a new life in this amazing country,” he said.

“For all those people who were robbed of their land 500 years ago to be here building a better life and a better country.”

He tenoch’s speech caused applause and cheers in the public, in addition to all of Mexico that finally have more than one mexican superhero in the “big leagues”.

Tenoch Huerta performed the role of Namoror the king talokanan ancient civilization that lives underwater inspired by ancient Mexican cultures.

“I am the result of all of you, I am the result of your love and passion and your ‘eggs’ and ‘ovaries’, thank you, this is an honor,” he added.

It should be noted that in addition to Tenoch, there are more Mexicans in Wakanda Forever. The actress mabel chain gives life to Namora and Joshua Maychi to shaman.

In addition to its soundtrack, various Mexican artists are also present, such as Foudeqush, Alemán, Vivir Quintana, Mara Warning and Santa Fe Klan.