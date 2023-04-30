After a streak of three consecutive victories, psg returns to have a disconcerting party in the Ligue 1.

This Sunday, he cannot get out of the vine that Lorient raised, who prevailed 2 to 1 in Princes Park.



(Video: Luis Díaz returns, look at the great goal he scored against Tottenham) (Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie)

What happened?

However, there was an action that stood out for its unusualness: 29 minutes into the first stage, the referee gave continuity to the game with a whistle.

So the goalkeeper Lorient Yvon Mvogo He put the ball down on the grass to prepare for the goal kick, but he took too long and left the ball unprotected.

Kilyan Mbappé was attentive to the slow departure of the visitor’s goalkeeper: he suddenly turned around, looked for the ball and quickly defined to score the partial equalizer, to everyone’s surprise.

Immediately came the claim of the Lorient footballers. who protested thinking that judge Jerome Brisard had not given the order to play.

However, the referee explained that he had done it and PSG achieved equality, although the satisfaction would last a breath, because a few minutes later the new imbalance of the visiting team would arrive, in this case with the shout of Enzo Le Fée. In any case, Lorient suffered an unforeseen goal due to a rude mistake by the goalkeeper.

(Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)

The Nation, Argentina

GGDA