Zelensky’s office released a video of the two leaders walking under heavy security in the largely empty city center.

Johnson and Zelensky cross the main Khreshchatyk street that leads to Maidan Square, where the 2014 revolution that overthrew the pro-Moscow government began.

On their way, the two leaders greeted many passers-by, and one of them seemed very moved when he saw the British Prime Minister in Kyiv, who said to him, “We need you.”

“We are honored to be of assistance,” Johnson replied. “You have a wonderful president, Mr. Zelensky.”

Johnson previously praised Zelensky’s “heroism” in helping Ukraine repel the Russian attack on Kyiv, noting Western intelligence believed Russia was certain it could take Ukraine “within days.”

Ukraine says it has retaken the entire Kyiv region from Russian forces, but the capital, whose outskirts it has occupied, remains in a precarious position.

Johnson’s visit comes days after the bodies of civilians were revealed following the withdrawal of Russian forces from towns near the Ukrainian capital.

Johnson described these actions as “war crimes”, saying that they tarnished the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin forever.

Johnson’s visit, which has not been announced by London or Kyiv, is the first by a G7 leader to Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive on Ukraine on February 24.