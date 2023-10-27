The tornadoes They are most common in the United States, where they sometimes cause destruction and even take lives. However, similar phenomena also occur in other latitudes of the world. Recently, one was recorded in Argentina that has attracted attention due to its magnitude.

Before telling what happened in the country in the south of the American continent, it is worth explaining what tornadoes are. According to the Aquae Foundation, they are a column of air that rotates very violently and extends from the ground to the base of a cloud that, in general, is cumuliform.

According to the newspaper The nation, the alleged tornado in Argentina occurred in the town of Fraga, located in the province of San Luis. The phenomenon occurred in an agricultural field and was recorded by Miguel Torres, a truck driver who works for the company Ser Beef. The video was shared on social networks by an agricultural advisor.

He surprised company workers

In the images you can see how the phenomenon begins to form and spread over a field and surprises several people who were nearby.

“The video was taken from one of our fields, near the Paso de las Carretas reservoir,” said Nicolás Ríos Centeno.responsible for agricultural production in the aforementioned company.

However, on social networks, as reported by the aforementioned media, VM Multimedia maintained that the Network of Meteorological Stations (REM) explained that it was not a tornado. “This does not have the characteristics of a tornado and is about ascending currents of wind that, due to the heat and in open fields, take that form of turbulence,” said Guillermo Concha, head of the REM.

The expert added that “the strength of these cones is very low and, given the possibility of an obstacle, they are prone to falling apart; that is why they are commonly produced in open fields.”

They are common at this time

According to the Ministry of National Security of Argentina, tornadoes are most frequent in Argentina between the months of October and March, and in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Chaco and the east of Córdoba. , La Pampa and Santiago del Estero.

“The most familiar way we identify a tornado with the naked eye is the large, dark, rotating cloud, but sometimes that funnel cloud can be invisible.” and you can detect the phenomenon through a swirl of raised objects or a loud sound similar to that of a freight train or many trucks approaching together,” stated the Ministry of Security.

