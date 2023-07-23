The Lion beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in a long series of penalties 15-16on the opening day of the Leagues Cup in which teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexican soccer teams compete.

The batch of 38 penalties taken is, according to the statistics expert Alexis María Martín-Tamayo Blázquez, known as ‘MisterChip’, the longest in the history of international tournaments.

38 penalties in a match!

Celebration after penalties. Photo: APPLE TV Screenshots

The game was defined by penalties because regular time ended 2-2.



In this tournament, if after 90 minutes there is a tie, penalties are taken; the winner gets an additional point.

in regular time León scored with Iván Moreno and Elías Hernández. The Venezuelan Sergio Córdova scored a double for the local.

With the victory, León added two units at the top of the West sector 3, the Whitecaps have one point; Los Angeles Galaxy, the other member of the group, has not yet taken action.

León dominated the first half of the duel held at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada. He scored at minute 22 thanks to a combination inside the box from Ecuadorian Mena towards Iván Moreno, who defined with his right foot.

Vancouver reacted to the 43rd with a pass at the speed of Córdova who, one-on-one, beat the goalkeeper’s left.

In the second half the whitecaps took control with the Uruguayan Mathías Laborda as the offensive engine on the right.

León tried to shake off the pressure, but at 57 he lost the ball at the start, the Scotsman Ryan Gauld recovered and filtered to the start of Córdova, who entered the area and defined the cross for 2-1.

Leon jerked; he found the 2-2 at 76 with a shot from the angle of Elías Hernández, impossible for the set of Yohei Takaoka.

In the end, the penalties were prolonged drama.

(You can read: Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami).

Historical match details

Vancouver Whitecaps: Yohei Takaoka; Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinovic, Luis Martins, Andrés Cubas; Sebastian Berhalter (Tristan Blackmon m.45), Levonte Johnson (Brian White m.45), Alessandro Schöpf (Russell Teibert m.69), Jean-Claude Ngando (Deiber Caicedo m.83); Ryan Gauld, Sergio Cordova (Simon Becher d. 83).

Coach: Vanni Sartini. 2(16).

Lion: Roberto Cota; Stivien Barreiro, Adonis Frías, William Tesillo, Iván Moreno (José Ramírez m.84); Lucas Romero, José Rodríguez (Fidel Ambriz m.55), Ángel Mena (Borja Sánchez m.84), Elías Hernández; Omar Fernández (Osvaldo Rodríguez m.49), Víctor Dávila (Brian Rubio m.55).

Coach: Nicolás Larcamón.

Goals: 0-1, m.22: Iván Moreno; 1-1, m.43: Sergio Córdova; 2-1, m.57: Sergio Córdova; 2-2, m.76: Elías Hernández.

On penalties they scored: Frías (2), Ramírez (2), Rubio (2), Rodríguez (2), Tesillo (2), Romero (2), Barreiro, Cota, Hernández, Borja for León.

Gauld (2), Caicedo (2), White (2), Blackmon (2), Vaselinovic (2), Becher (2), Teibert, Takaoka and Cubas, for Whitecaps.

Referee: Fernando Guerrero, from Mexico.

‼️HISTORICAL RECORD‼️ The longest tiebreaker in the history of international professional club tournaments took place last night in Vancouver. After THIRTY-EIGHT PENALTIES, @clubleonfc beat @WhitecapsFC in the @LeaguesCup. The previous record, also achieved in a… pic.twitter.com/hCrwJtqbfc — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) July 22, 2023

*With EFE