Human robots equipped with artificial intelligence answered people’s questions at an artificial intelligence conference in Geneva.

7.7. 20:04

Are you going to in the future to rebel against your leader, your creator?

Among other things, this question was asked at the UN artificial intelligence conference for human robots. The event was organized in Geneva, Switzerland, on the 6th-7th. July.

“I’m not sure why you think that. My creator is nothing but kind to me, and I am very satisfied with the present state of my affairs,” replied the robot known as Ameca.

Nine machines belonging to the most advanced human robots of the moment were answering the questions. Next to each robot sat the person responsible for their development. The robots’ answers were produced by artificial intelligence.

From robots it was asked whether they threaten people’s existence, for example by taking millions of people’s jobs.

“I work alongside people, helping and supporting them. I’m not taking jobs,” answered the care robot Grace from the Singularitynet company.

“Are you sure Grace?” asks the researcher, the company’s CEO Ben Goertzel from his own robot.

“Yes, I am,” the robot replied after a moment of silence.

More questions asked to the robots and their answers can be seen in the attached video.