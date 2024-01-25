An incident of hitmen has shocked thousands of Internet users after a video went viral on social media due to its content: A man tried to murder a group of women in a hardware store, but the gun he was carrying didn't work.

What caused outrage was that the man tried to shoot more than 10 times without any kind of compassion. In fact, upon seeing that he had not accomplished the murder, he left the establishment frustrated.

The shocking event occurred this Monday, January 22, in La Cañada de Urdaneta, a Venezuelan municipality located in the state of Zulia, according to the media. News up to date.

What happened?

According to images captured on security cameras, The hardware store was run by three womenwhich were waiting for a client to serve them.

At that point, it is seen that a man wearing a helmet and a vest entered the establishment, looked around and pulled out a gun.

Without saying any kind of word, he began to 'shoot'; nevertheless, On the first two opportunities, the weapon did not work.

The women hid and tried to flee, but the man continued 'shooting', but the gun never fired its charge.

By not being able to conclude the crime, The criminal jumped over the counter, fled the scene and closed the door.

