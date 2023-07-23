Sunday, July 23, 2023
Video: hearse enters the field and sows panic among the fans

July 23, 2023
Video: hearse enters the field and sows panic among the fans

not to believe

Hooded men got out of one of the cars.

Hooded men got out of one of the cars.

It happened at a football match in England.

A pre-season engagement between lower division English teams Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC It was suspended due to an unusual event.

It was curious and intimidating, as masked people aboard two cars, one of them a hearse, invaded the field before the game.
tremendous scare

“Two People in Ski Masks” They threw protest banners out of the car window and got out of the car before getting into another silver car and driving off,” a Gateshead fan commented on social media.

He added: “Due to an incident on the pitch that occurred shortly after halftime, tonight’s game was suspended by the referee.”

“Gateshead fan Archie told the BBC that the trespassers “apparently they broke in through the parking lot gate” and then they broke the railings surrounding the field. The stadium was evacuated when a police helicopter flew over the field after the incident,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.

Fortunately, thanks to the police, the incident did not produce any injuries or news to regret.
