Through social networks, a videowhere one is shown young man brutally beat up a classmate in what appears to be a High School, the equivalent of a high school. The victim passed out after receiving about 30 punches to the head.

In the images it can be seen that only one person asked the aggressor to stop, while the rest of the students start laughing at the violent scene.

The events occurred at Las Vega High School on Wednesday of last week, according to US media. For their part, the educational authorities assure that the young bullying is already being investigated, as well as the aggression that occurred in the classroom.

Read more: PHOTO: “Spider” goat terrifies an entire community in Turkey

The audiovisual material lasts 22 seconds, where the victim can be seen sitting at her desk when the aggressor comes up from behind and begins to hit her on the head with her fist.

The attacked young woman received about 30 blows to the head that left her knocked out on the table before the expectant and amused gaze of her classmates.

At the beginning of the video you can see the hands of a young woman who tries to intercede, without succeeding, since the attacker continues to hit her victim with the same brutality. Another person is also heard asking her to stop, but her words did not have the desired effect.

Apart from the two people who interceded, the rest of the students in the classroom refrained from helping the attacked girl. On the contrary, some laughter is heard and he manages to see the expectant look of the students who stopped doing their work to pay more attention to the brutal scene.

After the brutal beating, the aggressor walked away from the young woman who had just left knocked out on her desk.

reactions

After the viralization of the video of the attack that occurred in a Las Vegas high school, social network users condemned the events and criticized the lack of intervention by teachers and students. Similarly, many parents raised their voices and called to remove their children from public schools, due to the lack of security in them.

“I can’t imagine sending my son to one of these hellish schools! This attack appeared on social media last night…Save your kids! Get them out of public school!” tweeted a Las Vegas resident account. , Nevada.

For their part, the Clark County authorities declared that this type of aggression will not be allowed within their school district, and that the people who comment on it will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws.

Read more: Show off your friendship! Chavez Jr sings “Soy el Ratón”, a corrido by Ovidio Guzmán (VIDEO)

In the same way, they exhorted the students to stop sharing this type of videos on social networks, because they only revictimize the victims.