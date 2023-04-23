A video clip, which was circulated on social media on Sunday, showed Hamidti, with audio and video, for the first time, traveling on a military vehicle, apparently in the vicinity of the presidential palace.

And earlier, Hamidti confirmed that he was inside Khartoum and with the Rapid Support Forces, in response to the army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who declared that he did not know the whereabouts of Daglo, not even his members, indicating that he was in hiding.

Al-Burhan, in turn, stressed that he is at the headquarters of the army’s general command, and that he will only leave a dead body.

It is noteworthy that those clashes, which began on April 15, have killed nearly 450 civilians so far, and wounded about 2,000 people, amid a complete outage of most hospitals in Khartoum, electricity outages, and a scarcity of drinking water and foodstuffs.