Everything in life has a first time. The first time on a circuit, the first time eating unlimited spare ribs and also the first time stunting with your own car. It looks like the eighteen-year-old lad is having one of his first burnouts in this Mercury Grand Marquis. His bumbling leads to a drift that ends up on top of a gas pump – which then catches fire.

The awkward situation takes place in the town of Gates in the US state of New York. At 4:55 am, the local police received a report of a fire at a gas pump. The fire turned out to be not too bad, but there was no perpetrator to be seen. Fortunately, a witness had seen part of his license plate and shared this information with the officers.

The burnout that sets the gas pump on fire

From the surveillance camera footage you see below, police believe it’s a Mercury Grand Marquis. This information, together with the part of the license plate, enabled the officers to track down the perpetrator. They recovered the Mercury with front and rear damage. So couldn’t miss.

The 18-year-old owner of the car admitted his actions and was initially fined, which was later dropped so it could go to trial. Whatever his punishment, the young driver is lucky that it only stayed with this small fire. For the same, the fire jumps over and in no time the entire gas station is ablaze.