Former US President George Bush confused, in a speech, the invasion of Iraq that took place during his mandate with the current war in Ukraine after being invaded by Russia.

Bush, 75, immediately corrected the error after describe the occupation of Iraq as “totally unjustified and brutal” in a speech delivered in the city of Dallas, in which he spoke of the integrity of the American elections, assured The New York Post.

“The Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are jailed or eliminated from the electoral process,” said the former Republican president at the event held at the George W. Bush Institute of Southern Methodist University, as can be seen in the published images.

“The result is the absence of checks and balances in Russia and one man’s decision to launch an invasion of Iraq wholly unwarranted and brutal“, he indicated.

George Bush on Iraq and Ukraine. I’m not lying when I say it’s one of the best videos I’ve seen in years. Watch out for that “Iraq too”. pic.twitter.com/XKZa3AjHlM – Alaf 🔍 (@florenenero) May 19, 2022

“I mean Ukraine, heh”, The former Republican president said immediately afterward while shaking his head, narrowing his eyes and smiling, the New York newspaper reported.

“Iraq too,” he added afterward quietly before saying, “anyway… uh… 75,” in what seemed like an apparent reference to his age, as attendees laughed, the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 after accusing its president, Saddam Hussein, of harboring weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

*With information from EFE

