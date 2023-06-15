A woman who had only been working for two days in an exchange office located in the Historic Center of Mexico City, is wanted after being accused of stealing close to at least 750 thousand Mexican pesos.

According to reports, the robbery occurred on June 10 and was recorded on the local cameras that recorded the moment the woman he pockets a couple of wads of dollars that were in a safe deposit box.

As the video shows, after putting the bills in her handbag, the person in charge of the place enters to finish preparing a possible register or cash register. four seconds later, the thief took her bag full of money and ran away.

“The documentation that she delivered was false, she delivered an identification that was INE, which does not correspond to an address or name, birth certificate, proof of address, RFC and none corresponds to age or person. Therefore, I suspect that she is a person who was dedicated to this, ”said the manager of the place to the media.

After the events, it was reported that those in charge of the exchange house are already looking for the alleged thief, even, They offer 50 thousand pesos as a reward for the person who provides valuable information to find his arrest.