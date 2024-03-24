The Colombian Egan Bernal He continues to demonstrate that nothing is impossible to achieve, after that accident he suffered in January 2022, in which he was close to death and ran the risk of never getting on a bicycle again. After exactly two years and two months, the Colombian once again adds a golden page in his career and continues writing his story.

The fruits of a long, difficult and exhausting recovery are beginning to excite Colombian fans who have all their hopes in a runner who already brought joy to the country in the Tour de France 2019 and the Giro d'Italia 2021.

After their successes, the competition time stopped to Egan for the dramatic accident on January 24, 2022, when an intermunicipal bus crashed on a highway in Cundinamarcait seemed that that day his dream called cycling ended.

But it was not like that, the Colombian got up from a hospital bed after several surgeries on his body to continue fighting for that dream that is the driving force of his life. That fight and that sacrifice has a reward and in 2024 he is enjoying it.

He started the year with a podium finish (third place) in the long-distance event of the National Road Championships, weeks later he took fifth place in the Tour Colombia 2.1, proving that he could fight again.

In the O Great Way of Portugal, his first race in Europe in 2024, he fought like a lion under the intense and unforgiving cold and put up a fight against the two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, finishing the test third, another place on the podium.

This Sunday, at Return to Cataloniaclosed with a flourish a stellar participation in which he showed himself in very good shape and where he made it clear that he can compete again for important objectives in the WorldTour with Ineos.

Egan He finished the race in third place on the podium (5 minutes and 03 seconds behind the leader), accompanying the champion Tadej Pogacarwho dominated from start to finish, gave no respite to his rivals and made it clear that this year he will fight for everything again, and the Spanish Mikel Landa, who withstood the Colombian's attacks and took second place overall.

After fighting such a battle on the roads, the three cyclists had fun like children on the podium of the Return to Catalonia and they enjoyed a moment that will be ephemeral, because the season is long and there is no rest.

In the photos from the podium, Egan He starred in a fun moment with his rivals and once again showed that charisma that characterizes him minutes later with the Colombian fans, with his followers.

The 27-year-old rider, with his suitcases in hand to embark on his journey, decided to dedicate a few minutes to the Colombians who came to the podium in Barcelona, ​​took photos with some children and received the warmth of his people.

