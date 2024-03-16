Duvan Zapata He is one of those players who were 'forgotten' by the coach Nestor Lorenzo in the call for the Colombia selection for the friendlies on the Fifa date in March, in which they will face the Spanish team (March 22) and Romania (March 26 of the same) month.

The Colombian striker is experiencing a 'new youth' in the Torino of Italy, by the technician Ivan Juric He has managed to regain his shine and the smile that he lost in his last months at Atalanta Bergamo.

Duván Zapata, Colombian soccer player. Photo:Miguel Bautista Share

Injuries have affected the 32-year-old 'Toro', who is having a very good season at the Turin club, although his performance has not been rewarded by the coach. Nestor Lorenzo, that has it 'deleted'.

This Saturday, Duvan Zapata He responded to the Argentine strategist by not calling Colombia selection with a great goal on matchday 29 of Italian Serie A, and he did it with a great technical gesture.

About minute 10 of the match between Turin against Udinesethe Colombian forward turned his back on his mark and after a cross from the right, he hit a lethal header to send the ball to the back of the net, applying the law of the former and marking the 0-1 that has the Granata club partially winning in Udine.

