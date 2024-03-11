We drive a modern classic from BMW: the E46 M3 CSL!

Nothing negative about the new one M3 M4 CSL, but for many this car cannot match its illustrious predecessor: the M3 CSL of the E46 generation. This is a car that is very high on the list of many BMW enthusiasts. If only because of the sound.

Wouter now got the chance to drive one and of course he wouldn't say no. The reason is the fact that an M3 CSL is being auctioned in the Netherlands by our friends from Collecting Cars.

The M3 CSL of course owes its name to the fact that it was lighter than the normal M3. With a weight of 1,385 kg, BMW had managed to shave 110 kg off the weight. Also nice to mention: this CSL is 240 kg lighter than the new one.

Wouter shows in the video what else is special about the M3 CSL and you can also enjoy the sound. The car in question has 93,110 km on the clock and is therefore being auctioned at Collecting Cars. You can now view all the photos there and you can also bid very soon.

