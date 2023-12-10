The Colombia selection is located in the Florida (United States) to play an international friendly match against his counterpart from Venezuela. From 6 in the afternoon, Colombian time, the ball will begin to roll in the stadium DRV PNK, Fort Lauderdale.

It may be of interest to you: Is Lionel Messi conquering the Onlyfans model? They filter compromising messages

Colombia, which will not have its big stars like James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré, faces the commitment with a fairly alternating roster with players from the Colombian League. All with the objective that footballers who do not have calls try the honeys of the National Team.

Néstor Lorenzo, Mackalister Silva and David Ospina. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

However, there are several new developments in football from abroad, the most important being the return of David Ospinawho had completed more than a year without being called up to the team led by coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Also: James Rodríguez: president of Sao Paulo, forceful about the future of the Colombian

The Antioquia goalkeeper is not experiencing his best football moment in Saudi Arabia, After his elbow injury in January 2023 he was 'erased' by the Al-Nassr and completes 11 months without playing an official match.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot

Despite not being a regular in the calls of the Argentine coach, David Ospina continues to be an idol of the fans and not of the greatest references of the Colombian National Team along with Radamel Falcao, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and James Rodríguez.

Read here: Deportivo Cali gives the final blow to Teófilo Gutiérrez: firm decision for 2024

During his stay in the United States, the Colombian goalkeeper received the affection of the fans at the concentration hotel, he was one of the most requested to sign autographs and take photos with children, young people and adults.

After the elbow fracture that left him out of the field for several months, David Ospina could have minutes again this Sunday in the goal of the Colombian National Team, which faces a Venezuela with a very young team.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO