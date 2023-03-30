In social networks, cases of people who take advantage of mistakes in the price labeling of products in stores often go viral, however, one case has generated divided opinions, after a family will try to take two completely full supermarket carts without paying a single peso.

As people are in charge of labeling the products that are sold in businesses, it is normal that, among the thousands that they prepare, they make a mistake in some, however, this can put companies in serious trouble.

In this context, in recent hours the case of some people who tried to take two Walmart carts full of products without paying anything for the merchandise has become a trend.

It was through the TikTok social network where the video was posted in which you can see the moment when, trying to transact with the supermarket chain, a family believed that they could take a lot of products for free.

According to what can be seen and heard in the viral clip, a man and a woman filled two supermarket carts with things hoping that, when they went through the box, they would let them go with them for free.

The foregoing because people claimed that the products they took had a “0” price. Even the woman, to the surprise of the Walmart cashier, He showed him some photos where he supposedly indicated that the cost of the items was 0 pesos.

After the worker explained that anyone can change the price signs, the woman insisted that she spent about an hour choosing what she wanted to take with her and that despite the fact that they were employed there, no one accommodated the costs well.

“Someone changed their prices,” the cashier said after the couple clung to taking the free items and after asking a supervisor to come.

Finally, seeing that the worker was not going to give in, the couple had to ask him to cancel what he had marked.

As expected, the video gained relevance on the Chinese virtual platform, where Internet users went against the woman and the man who wanted to take the purchase without paying, while some pointed out that at the time of charging at the checkouts it’s the barcode that counts.