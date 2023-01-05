The incident happened on the last day 31 and had the images recently published by the US police.

On the occasion, a couple after stealing a vehicle had their location detected by police during a chase in North Cardwell, in the state of New Jersey.

Seeing themselves cornered, the couple ended up throwing the car down the embankment in an attempt to escape.

Soon after, the couple was found and detained. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

