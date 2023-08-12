In a video that went viral on social networks, a group of climbers appear who ascend in the K2 hill, in the Himalayas, one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, located on the border between Pakistan and China.

The footage shows a man buried in the snow and several people walking over him to continue on your way. The images sparked outrage online.

The accident

mohammad hassana 27-year-old athlete, who was the father of three children, was left to fend for himself after an avalanche will throw him down the mountain. Meanwhile, the group of more than 100 climbers seeking the top continued on their way.

Some of the climbers were participating for the record climb K2 hill In the shortest time possible and on social networks they were accused of being inhuman for not helping Hassan and worrying more about achieving the goal.

However, Kristin Harila, a Norwegian mountaineer who witnessed the event, he assured that they did help him and that they weren’t thinking about the record when they kept going.

We did everything we could for many hours

When she and her team found him, Hassan was hanging upside down from a rope between two ice anchors, his harness down to his knees. He was not wearing a suitable suit and his stomach was exposed to the snow, commented the athlete to the BBC.

“We were trying to save it, we did everything we could for many hours… it’s a very, very narrow path. How are you going to climb and carry a person? It is not possible,” Harila told the English media.

The climber assured that, for an hour and a half, she and her team gave her hot water and oxygen. However, they had to continue because an avalanche was approaching. In addition, the Norwegian assured that she had heard that help was on the way. Then when they came down again, they realized that Hassan was dead.

“Only when we went back down did we see that Hassan had passed and we were not in a position to lower his body,” he concluded.

